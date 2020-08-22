Coroner: Child died in Bethany fire

BETHANY — A child has been identified as the person who died in a Bethany fire on Friday.
McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Davis confirmed Saturday that an autopsy was performed on a child, but declined to provide details.
The Bethany Fire Protection District in a statement said 20 firefighters responded to the fire Friday evening and worked there for about two hours. They did not provide an age for the person who died or other details about the fire.
They said the investigation is ongoing.
McLean County performs autopsies for area counties.
