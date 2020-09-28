 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner identifies woman killed in Clark County crash
0 comments
alert

Coroner identifies woman killed in Clark County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

WESTFIELD — The coroner has identified the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Clarksville Road in Clark County.

Dakota Sandiford, 30, of Westfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred just before 10 p.m. near North 420th Street, said Clark County Coroner Jeff Pearce.

The Illinois State Police has reported that the woman's vehicle was eastbound, skidded off the road, hit a ditch and an embankment, and then overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News