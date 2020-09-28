Coroner identifies woman killed in Clark County crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WESTFIELD — The coroner has identified the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Clarksville Road in Clark County.

Dakota Sandiford, 30, of Westfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred just before 10 p.m. near North 420th Street, said Clark County Coroner Jeff Pearce.

The Illinois State Police has reported that the woman's vehicle was eastbound, skidded off the road, hit a ditch and an embankment, and then overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle.

