Coroner releases name of Bethany man killed in head-on crash

HERVEY CITY — The Macon County coroner on Friday released the identity of a Bethany man killed in a head-on crash near Hervey City on Thanksgiving.
Christopher D. Ripple, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Michael Day said in a statement. He died of massive head injuries, the statement said.
Routine toxicology and an inquest are pending.
Our earlier story
Bethany man dies in head-on crash Thursday; driver cited with DUI
A 48-year-old Bethany man involved in a head-on crash near Hervey City on Thanksgiving has died. The Illinois State Police also Friday said the driver of the other vehicle was cited for drunken driving and improper lane usage.
The crash happened at about 6:28 p.m. on Illinois Route 121 south of McDonald Road. A 50-year-old Clinton man was driving a 2012 Silver GMC north on 121 and crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 2011 White Toyota head on, police said in a statement.
Both vehicles ended up in the west ditch, police said.
The Clinton man was taken a hospital with injuries. A 33-year-old woman from Bethany who was a passenger in the Toyota was also hospitalized, the statement said.
