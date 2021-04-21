Coroner reports test results on embryo found at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — Tests have determined that an embryo found on Eastern Illinois University's campus last week was not human, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said on Wednesday.

A pathologist examined the remains that were found Friday near the university's baseball field and made the determination, Schniers said.

The pathologist couldn't determine what kind of animal produced the embryo because animal biology isn't his area of expertise, the coroner said.

Schniers said the embryo could have been the result of an animal miscarriage, but how it got in the location probably won't be able to be determined.