 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner reports test results on embryo found at Eastern Illinois University
0 comments
breaking

Coroner reports test results on embryo found at Eastern Illinois University

{{featured_button_text}}

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the symptoms and what researchers say about the condition.

CHARLESTON — Tests have determined that an embryo found on Eastern Illinois University's campus last week was not human, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said on Wednesday.

A pathologist examined the remains that were found Friday near the university's baseball field and made the determination, Schniers said.

Judge acquits Mattoon woman of sexual assault charges involving teen boy

The pathologist couldn't determine what kind of animal produced the embryo because animal biology isn't his area of expertise, the coroner said.

Schniers said the embryo could have been the result of an animal miscarriage, but how it got in the location probably won't be able to be determined.

Watch now: Coles County leaders hope Floyd tragedy leads to positive change

He said the embryo was about 3 inches long and its condition indicated it had not been in the location for a long period of time. It was too small to readily determine if it were from a human or an animal, he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

America absorbs Chauvin verdict

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News