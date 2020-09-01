Coroner trying to identify man found deceased near Humboldt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUMBOLDT — The Coles County Coroner's Office is trying to identify a man whose body was found recently along the railroad tracks near Humboldt.

Coles County Corner Ed Schniers said the preliminary indications are that the man did not die due to foul play or any train-related accidents, but the exact cause of his death will not be known until toxicology tests are completed in four-six weeks.

Schniers said the man's body was found at 12:28 p.m. Saturday near County Road 1700N, off of U.S. Route 45. He said the man, who is a white male in his late 20s-early 30s, did not have any identification cards or a cell phone on his person to help identify him. The man appeared to be living "off the grid," Schniers said.

Witnesses reported seeing the man walking along the tracks on the day before he was found deceased, but Schniers said a sheriff's deputy investigated those reports and was unable to locate him that day. The coroner subsequently checked with The Haven homeless shelter in Mattoon and found that this man had not been a guest there.

"I'm working with a couple different agencies to see if we can track his identity down. I have never had something like that before," Schniers said of the difficulty identifying the deceased man. "I really hope we can find his family."