COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Coles County

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the county for the first time as the number of local coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Diana Stenger, administrator of the Coles County Health Department, said the Illinois Department of Public Health notified them about this first Delta variant case in the county on Wednesday.

The health department also reported that 39 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified in Coles County from Saturday through Wednesday, up from 35 new cases during the preceding week.

"Coles County cases are continuing to rise," the health department reported. "To stop the spread of COVID-19, we each have to do our part."

The health department has asked community members to help stop the spread by wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands regularly and getting vaccinated. Those experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms are advised to stay at home and get tested.

Last week, the health department reported that 17,181 of the county's 50,885 residents, 33.7 percent, have been fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate for Illinois' population as a whole was 50.29% at the time.

According to the health department, the new numbers this week have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 6,033. The new total consists of 5,874 recovered, 58 recovering, and 101 deceased.

