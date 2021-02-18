COVID-19 presented changes, challenges for Charleston Fire Department in 2020

CHARLESTON — The health issue that dominated 2020 might have actually meant slower times, at least for a while, for the Charleston Fire Department.
One statistic from the past year made Fire Chief Steve Bennett speculate that fears or concerns with the coronavirus could have discouraged some people from going to the hospital when the virus first hit the area.
Bennett said concerns about being in contact with someone with the virus, and the resulting hesitation of going to the hospital, could be what was behind a decrease in ambulance calls during 2020.
In those early days of the coronavirus, the number of ambulance calls fell from 15 or 18 to around a half-dozen each day, he said.
“Since then, it’s picked back up,” Bennett said. “Like everyone’s said, 2020 was an odd year.”
Medical calls make up the largest part of the department’s calls each year, Bennett said. For 2020, they represented 4,688 of the 5,160 total.
The fire department responded to 26 building fires during the year, and Bennett said the largest was likely a September fire in a warehouse on West State Street caused by burning brush.
There was also a suspicious fire in a house on Vine Street in May, resulting in the arrest and conviction of a woman on an arson charge, Bennett noted.
More behind-the-scenes efforts included upgrading software for a program that shows fire crews the locations of not only buildings but where electrical sources, stored materials and other hazards are inside of them.
Bennett said the upgrade meant firefighters can access the program on their cellphones or on tablet computers while en route to fire calls. The information is shareable and helps when a fire department is called to assist another agency.
Bennett said this means Mattoon fire crews, for example, will have the location of fires more quickly when they're called to help. The program has other features, such as a photograph of a building so they’ll recognize it on sight.
Despite the possible link to fewer ambulance calls, Bennett said the coronavirus pandemic did bring "many changes to the way our department operates.”
As was the case with many agencies, there was an urgency in acquiring the protective equipment needed and implementing health screenings and other procedures, he said.
The department also helped the city obtain equipment to make its own sanitizer, resulting in a big cost savings. It also secured grants for protective equipment purchases.
The practically uncountable number of public events and activities canceled because of the pandemic included the fire department’s annual open house in October.
However, Bennett said, the department continued its public education efforts in different ways. For example, the department posted an online virtual fire safety presentation and fire station tour for Charleston schools to show to its students.
The department also teamed up with the city police department and Parks and Recreation Department to conduct 36 drive-by parades for birthday celebrations during the spring and summer.
Also during the past year, the department identified a gap in the coverage of outdoor warning sirens, Bennett said. It was along Illinois Route 16 but in the city limits and was addressed by adding a siren at the Coles-Moultrie 911 building across from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, he said.