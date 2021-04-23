COVID-19 rates up, vaccinations down in Coles County

"The groups that really want it have got their vaccinations," Stenger said, referring to one possible reason for the decline.

After the initial surge led to large numbers of vaccinations, the people left are those who might have hesitations about vaccinations or perhaps are having difficulty scheduling them, she said.

Information from SBLHC showed regular vaccinations of around 200 each during clinics the hospital has conducted the last two weeks. Higher numbers in the 600s, and reaching 800 one day, were seen in February, the hospital indicated.

Stenger said people shouldn't be discouraged by the recent suspension of the use of the Johnson & Johnson brand of vaccine, as a small number of people who received the brand developed blood clots.

There are two other brands of vaccine in use and "we have plenty of vaccine out there," she said. She added that the Illinois Department of Public Health is developing an information campaign to encourage people to be vaccinated.