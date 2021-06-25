COVID-19 vaccine clinic set at Charleston High School, two new Coles County cases reported

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has issued a reminder about the free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday at Charleston High School and reported that two new cases have identified locally.

The health department and the Illinois National Guard will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 12 and up at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 1615 Lincoln Ave. The cafeteria parking lot is located behind the school, off of the Smith Drive entrance.

Anyone who lives in Illinois and meets the age requirements can get vaccinated at the clinic. Masks will be required and those 18 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants can register via the link on the Coles County Health Department Facebook page, but walk-ins will be welcome.

The health department reported that the two new COVID-19 cases that were identified on Friday have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,924. The total consists of three current hospitalizations, 10 recovering, 5,812 recovered, and 99 deceased.

A total of 16,284 eligible Coles County residents, 32% of the population, have been fully vaccinated so far in comparison to 54.3% for the state, the health department has reported.

