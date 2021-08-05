 Skip to main content
Crash causes stretch of US 130 in Coles County to be closed

The ongoing investigation of a crash involving a semitruck and a passenger vehicle has caused US 130 from Illinois 133 in Douglas County to 1400 North in Coles County to be closed to traffic.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened along US 130 at 1550 North.

Authorities offered no additional crash details or a timeframe for when the road would reopen.

This story will be updated.

