Crash closes Route 130

MATTOON — U.S. Route 130 at 1550N reopened Thursday night following a crash involving a semi-truck and passenger vehicle.

Illinois State Police closed the roadway and told motorists to find alternate routes. 

The crash is under investigation. 

