Crash closes Route 16, 1200E intersection

The 911 system reported that motorists are being diverted off Route 16 onto Old State Road for eastbound traffic and onto Osage Road for westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to please use caution if they are traveling in the area and to slow down.
Route 16 and County Road 1200E are located two-three intersections east of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, the Coles County Memorial Airport, and the 911 center.
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration
Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search
Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course
Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration
Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear
Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.