Crash closes Route 16, 1200E intersection

CHARLESTON — A crash early Monday evening was projected to close an Illinois Route 16 intersection west of Charleston for several hours.

Coles-Moultrie Counties Emergency Communications Center reported at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday on its Facebook page that police were on scene of a crash at Route 16 and Coles County Road 1200E and that the intersection is estimated to be closed for four-six hours.

The 911 system reported that motorists are being diverted off Route 16 onto Old State Road for eastbound traffic and onto Osage Road for westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to please use caution if they are traveling in the area and to slow down.

Route 16 and County Road 1200E are located two-three intersections east of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, the Coles County Memorial Airport, and the 911 center.

