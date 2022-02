MATTOON — Traffic along northbound interstate 57 is being diverted at milepost 184 because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Illinois State Police said a news release that members of its department, , Mattoon Police Department, Coles County sheriff's deputy’s and EMS are on scene of a traffic crash involving a box truck and an Illinois Department of Transportation truck, and a passenger car, on I-57 northbound at milepost 188.