Crash in Effingham County sends two to hospital

According to a preliminary investigative report, a 2013 Ford Flex driven by an 86-year-old man from Dieterich was traveling northbound on 1775 Street, approaching the intersection with Route 33. A 26-year-old man, also from Dieterich, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck, traveling westbound on Route 33.

The Ford Flex did not yield the right of way and was struck on its passenger side as it crossed in front of the truck. The Ford Flex driver and the passenger, a 74-year-old female from Teutopolis, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck and the passenger, a 24-year-old male from Edwardsville, did not report any injuries at the scene.