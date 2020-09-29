Cumberland County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Health Department reported Tuesday morning that it has been notified of seven additional local COVID-19 cases since its last update Friday afternoon.

The health department reported that the new figures have brought Cumberland County's total confirmed positive count to 235, with 207 recovered, 23 in isolation with no current hospitalizations, and five deceased.

The department reported that the newest cases are comprised of a male aged 11-19, three males in their 40s, one male in his 50s, a female aged 11-19, and one female in her 50s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health officials on Monday said the rate of positive test results had reached 8% in Region 1, which extends from DeKalb and Boone counties west to the Iowa border, on Sept. 25, the most recent day those statistics were recorded. A region that has three consecutive days of positivity rates above 8% is subject to increased mitigations that include limited capacity indoors and restrictions for restaurants and bars.