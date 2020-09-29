 Skip to main content
Cumberland County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases
Cumberland County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Health Department reported Tuesday morning that it has been notified of seven additional local COVID-19 cases since its last update Friday afternoon.

The health department reported that the new figures have brought Cumberland County's total confirmed positive count to 235, with 207 recovered, 23 in isolation with no current hospitalizations, and five deceased.

The department reported that the newest cases are comprised of a male aged 11-19, three males in their 40s, one male in his 50s, a female aged 11-19, and one female in her 50s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health officials on Monday said the rate of positive test results had reached 8% in Region 1, which extends from DeKalb and Boone counties west to the Iowa border, on Sept. 25, the most recent day those statistics were recorded. A region that has three consecutive days of positivity rates above 8% is subject to increased mitigations that include limited capacity indoors and restrictions for restaurants and bars.

Region 4 in the Metro East area already has increased restrictions. Its daily test positivity rate increased for the first time in 10 days, to 7.1%. A region must have a positivity rate below 6.5 percent for a 14-day period to have increased restrictions lifted. The IDPH placed additional restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings in Region 4 on Aug. 18.

Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, got out from under increased restrictions 10 days ago.

Region 6, which includes Coles and Cumberland counties, has a positivity rate of 2.2%.

Cumberland COVID-19 figures

Update September 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM

The Cumberland County Health Department (CCHD) has been notified of seven (7) additional COVID-19 cases since our last update on 9/25/2020 at 3:00 PM. This brings our total confirmed positive count to two hundred and thirty-five (235). Of these cases, two hundred and seven (207) have recovered, twenty-three (23) are in isolation with no current hospitalizations, and five (5) have died. Our newest cases are a male aged 11-19, 3 males in their 40’s, 1 male in his 50's, a female aged 11-19, and one female in her 50's. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

