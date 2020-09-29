Cumberland County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Health Department reported Tuesday morning that it has been notified of seven additional local COVID-19 cases since its last update Friday afternoon.
The health department reported that the new figures have brought Cumberland County's total confirmed positive count to 235, with 207 recovered, 23 in isolation with no current hospitalizations, and five deceased.
The department reported that the newest cases are comprised of a male aged 11-19, three males in their 40s, one male in his 50s, a female aged 11-19, and one female in her 50s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health officials on Monday said the rate of positive test results had reached 8% in Region 1, which extends from DeKalb and Boone counties west to the Iowa border, on Sept. 25, the most recent day those statistics were recorded. A region that has three consecutive days of positivity rates above 8% is subject to increased mitigations that include limited capacity indoors and restrictions for restaurants and bars.
Region 4 in the Metro East area already has increased restrictions. Its daily test positivity rate increased for the first time in 10 days, to 7.1%. A region must have a positivity rate below 6.5 percent for a 14-day period to have increased restrictions lifted. The IDPH placed additional restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings in Region 4 on Aug. 18.
Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, got out from under increased restrictions 10 days ago.
Region 6, which includes Coles and Cumberland counties, has a positivity rate of 2.2%.
Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
May 21, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
July 28, 1914 - World War I
July 21, 1969 - Moon landing
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
April 15, 1912 - Titanic collides with iceberg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.