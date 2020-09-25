Cumberland County resident included in 25 more Illinois deaths from COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — A Cumberland County resident was among the 25 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois the state Department of Public Health announced on Friday.

The Cumberland County resident was a woman in her 80s, according to a news release from the department.

The release the department was reporting an additional 2,514 confirmed cases statewide of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Friday's cases brought Illinois' total to 283,885 cases and 8,563 deaths, it said.

The release said there have been COVID-19 cases reported in all of Illinois' 102 counties with those with the disease ranging in age from younger than 1 year old to older than 100.

It also said the state's rate of positive cases for the week ending Thursday was 3.6%.

