Dangerous Moultrie Co. intersection to become 4-way stop Saturday

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County intersection that has been the scene of numerous crashes, some of them fatal, will convert to a four-way stop on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the change involves the intersection of Illinois 32 and Bruce-Findlay Road, south of Sullivan.

A news release stated the safety upgrades are a result of IDOT working with local officials to perform a rigorous safety analysis following a crash involving a school bus and SUV in September 2019 that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Tyson G. Mendoza, of Gays, and Lori E. Samples, 56, of Decatur.

Traffic traveling on Illinois 32 will now have to stop at this intersection. Additionally, flashing beacons notifying motorists of the four-way stop have been installed, as well as rumble strips in the pavement approaching the intersection.

