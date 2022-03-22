Decatur man confesses to concealment of body in woman's murder in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Thomas M. Miller, the Decatur man who helped an adult grandson conceal the body of his murdered grandmother, has pleaded guilty to concealment of a homicidal death.

Miller, 21, appeared Monday in Shelby County Circuit Court and is due to be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for May 23. He also pleaded guilty to possession of the grandmother’s stolen car. The concealment of a homicide charge carries a penalty of up to 24 years in prison and the car possession offense has a sentencing range of three to 14 years.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole D. Kroncke said Miller had helped Clayton Anderson stuff the body of Anderson's 72-year-old grandmother, Sherry Hubbartt, into a closet of her Clarksburg home and cover it with a blanket.

Anderson, then 26, had strangled Hubbartt to death in April of 2021 during an argument. Hubbartt was known to be frightened of her grandson and had an order of protection against him at the time of her death.

Anderson pleaded guilty in October to murder and is currently serving a sentence of natural life.

Prosecution evidence had shown that Anderson and Miller had gone on a shopping spree with Hubbartt’s debit card as they fled across the country in Hubbartt’s car. They were intercepted April 17 by the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and were caught after a high-speed chase through the Las Vegas strip.

