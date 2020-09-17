Decatur teen injured in Coles County accident

×
MATTOON — A Decatur teenager was still hospitalized on Thursday from injuries he received in a rural Coles County accident early Tuesday.
Damien D. Plato, 18, was listed in good condition at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, according to a Carle representative.
Plato was ejected from his car after it went off the road and overturned several times, a report from the Coles County Sheriff's Office said.
The report said the accident took place just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when Plato was westbound on County Road 1000N, which connects to the county's northernmost Interstate 57 interchange.
Plato was about 3 miles west of the interchange when his car crossed the center line, causing him to over-correct and go off the road, according to the report.
