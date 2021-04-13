Demolition of former school building in Charleston on hold without funding help

There's no public access to the building allowed, the agency noted, and while asbestos is present it's not being released into the environment.

Pamperin said there appears to be no significant change in the building's condition since the partial roof collapse on April 14 of last year.

City of Charleston workers were at the site two days later to add fencing and take other measures to keep the site secure and people out of the building.

"We continue to monitor the building," Pamperin said. "We'll do our best to keep the property safe."

The building was unoccupied for some time before the roof collapse and it's been in private ownership since 1998.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coles County court records show that the building's owners, Kenneth and Sandra Smallhorn, pleaded guilty in a 2014 property maintenance ordinance violation case the city filed against them.

The records also show that the case's status remains the same as it was at that time, with closing delayed "for determination of status of available funds for demolition."