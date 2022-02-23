Details released on crash that temporarily closed I-57 near Mattoon

MATTOON — A Louisiana man was ticketed after the box truck he was driving struck a parked Illinois Department of Transportation truck blocking traffic from nearby workers along Interstate 57.

The crash happened around 12:33 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of the interstate at milepost 188 south of Mattoon. The crash caused the northbound lanes to be closed, then traffic restricted, to allow for the removal of debris.

According to Illinois State Police in Pesotum, Evan T. Bebee, 24, struck the IDOT truck which was equipped with a truck-mounted attenuator, and overturned on its side in the roadway. A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse also was damaged after it drove through the crash debris.

Bebee was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the IDOT truck, a 64-year-old male of Humboldt, and the driver of the Traverse, a 25-year-old male of Michigan, refused medical attention.

Bebee was issued citations for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law) and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

