Do you know these people? Mattoon, Sullivan police seeking their identities

do you know who we are?
MATTOON — Police in Mattoon and Sullivan are seeking the public's help in identifying two women as part of the investigation into possibly related thefts that occurred in both communities.

The Mattoon Police Department has posted a photo of the two women on its Facebook page. Those with information are urged to contact the Mattoon department at 217-235-5451 or via private message on Facebook, or the Sullivan Police Department at 217-728-4351.

Anyone with information may also contact Coles County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-345-8488 or by utilizing the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Who are they? Illinois children recently reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

