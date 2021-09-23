Driver cited after 3-vehicle collision on Interstate 57 near Neoga

NEOGA — The Illinois State Police has cited a driver for various traffic offenses following a three-vehicle crash with injuries Wednesday on Interstate 57 two miles north of Neoga.

The State Police District 12 reported that the crash occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. as a SUV driven by Jeffrey B. Diestelhorst of Neoga and car driven by Denise P. Kelley of Mattoon were traveling northbound on I-57 in Cumberland County.

According to the State Police, the SUV struck the rear of the car at approximately milepost 179. The SUV left the roadway to the west, crossed the median, and struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a semitruck driven by Ashley K. Gholson of Mattoon. The SUV and semitruck came to rest in the southbound lanes, and the car came to rest on the northbound east shoulder. No injuries were reported.

The State Police reported that Diestelhorst, 60, received traffic citations for driving too fast for conditions, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failing to wear seatbelt, and improper lane usage.

Thursday's press release described the incident as a personal injury crash, but did not include details on which drivers were injured or the extent of the injuries.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

