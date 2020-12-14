Driver cited after hitting man in motorized wheelchair at Charleston intersection

CHARLESTON — A driver was cited after his vehicle hit a man in a motorized wheelchair crossing a Charleston street last week, police said.
The man in the wheelchair needed medical attention after the Thursday morning accident at the intersection of Division Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to a Charleston Police Department report.
The report said the accident took place just after 9 a.m. Thursday when Dennis R. Inboden, 42, of Charleston was turning from Division Street west onto Lincoln Avenue.
His vehicle hit Christopher L. Walker, 36, of Charleston, who was crossing Lincoln Avenue in the wheelchair, it said.
The report said Walker was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after the accident. The hospital doesn't release information on the treatment or condition of its patients.
Citations issued to Inboden were for no valid driver's license and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to the report.
