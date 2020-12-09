Driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at Riddle Elementary in Mattoon

MATTOON — Police reported that one driver received minor injuries as the result of a three-vehicle collision Monday next to Riddle Elementary School.
A Mattoon Police Department report stated the collision occurred at 7:59 a.m. as a southbound car driven by Jaclyn R. Atwell of Neoga hit the back of a car, driven by Damon J. Poorman of Mattoon, that was waiting on South 43rd Street to turn into the west parking lot of the school, 4201 Western Ave.
The collision then caused Poorman's car to strike the back of a vehicle, driven by Thomas A. Oatman of Mattoon, that also was waiting to turn into the parking lot.
A Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service crew took Atwell to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of minor injuries. Atwell has been ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
