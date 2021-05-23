 Skip to main content
Driver injured in crash with deer on I-70 near Greenup
Driver injured in crash with deer on I-70 near Greenup

GREENUP — The Illinois State Police has reported that a driver was injured when her car struck a deer Sunday morning on Interstate 70 in Cumberland County.

Police said the crash occurred as Na Shanti L. Jones, 38, of Madison, Illinois was driving eastbound at 5:06 a.m. at milepost 115, near Greenup, and a deer attempted to cross the roadway in front of her car.

According to police, the front end of the car struck the deer and then the force of the collision caused the vehicle's airbags to deploy. Jones was taken to an area hospital for treatment non-life-threatening injuries. Police said her 16-year-old male and 5-year-old female passengers, both also from Madison, were uninjured.

