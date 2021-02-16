Driver injured Monday in whiteout conditions on I-57 near Neoga

NEOGA — The driver of a pickup truck was injured in a collision with a semitruck during whiteout conditions Monday afternoon on Interstate 57.

Illinois State Police District 12 in Effingham reported that the collision occurred at about 3:59 p.m. as a semitruck driven by Brian McGrath of Dwight was traveling behind a pickup driven by John Cullota Jr. of St. Charles on I-57 northbound approximately 3 miles south of Neoga in Cumberland County.

According to police, Cullota slowed out of caution for an Illinois Department of Transportation snowplow. Police said due to whiteout conditions from blowing snow, McGrath was unable to see that the pickup had slowed and his semitruck then struck the rear of that vehicle. The report stated that an ambulance crew took Cullota, 49, to an area hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.

