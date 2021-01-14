 Skip to main content
Early Thursday fire damages house in Charleston
Early Thursday fire damages house in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A fire early Thursday damaged an unoccupied house in Charleston and is still under investigation.

Fire crews were called to 1900 11th St. about 12:15 a.m. Thursday and found a small fire in the house’s living room, according to a news release from the Charleston Fire Department.

The release said crews extinguished the fire but it caused minor damage. There were no injuries, it said.

The house was being renovated and no was living in it at the time, but fire crews found evidence of squatters, the release said.

The release said crews were at the scene until about 3 a.m. Thursday and the fire is still being investigated by the fire department, Charleston police and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

