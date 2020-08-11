Eastern Illinois region still sporting best positivity rate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Eastern Illinois region remains the low spot when it comes to meeting the state's criteria to remain in the less restrictive phase of the Restore Illinois coronavirus mitigation plan.

As of Aug. 8 the region, which includes Macon County, had a state best positivity rate of 2.8%. Still, the region has seen its share of daily increases, which has resulted in Coles County being place on a warning list.

The positivity rates in the Metro East region on the Missouri border as well as in Southern Illinois increased to 7.4 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively. Those were the two highest rates for the state’s 11 regions.

Macon County on Tuesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 654.

The state on Tuesday reported 20 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,549 new confirmed cases of the virus. That brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois to 7,657 out of 196,948 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 3.14 million tests have been conducted during the same time period.

A total of 4,162 of the virus-related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities, where 25,452 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.