Eastern Illinois region still sporting best positivity rate

SPRINGFIELD — The Eastern Illinois region remains the low spot when it comes to meeting the state's criteria to remain in the less restrictive phase of the Restore Illinois coronavirus mitigation plan.
As of Aug. 8 the region, which includes Macon County, had a state best positivity rate of 2.8%. Still, the region has seen its share of daily increases, which has resulted in Coles County being place on a warning list.
The positivity rates in the Metro East region on the Missouri border as well as in Southern Illinois increased to 7.4 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively. Those were the two highest rates for the state’s 11 regions.
Macon County on Tuesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 654.
The state on Tuesday reported 20 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,549 new confirmed cases of the virus. That brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois to 7,657 out of 196,948 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 3.14 million tests have been conducted during the same time period.
COVID-19 Illinois: Total cases
A total of 4,162 of the virus-related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities, where 25,452 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Those who have not passed away within 42 days of their initial diagnosis are considered recovered, according to IDPH. The recovery rate per those guidelines is 95 percent.
The new cases reported Tuesday were among 41,362 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.7 percent. That kept the seven-day rolling average positivity rate at 4.1 percent – the sixth straight day of a rate at 4 percent or greater.
At the end of Monday, there were 1,459 COVID-19-positive patients reported hospitalized, including 336 in intensive care unit beds. There were 127 COVID-19-positive patients on ventilators.
The hospitalization numbers were all slightly down from the day prior but still up from their pandemic lows of early and mid-July.
6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.