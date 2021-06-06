 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Effingham man dies after UTV accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man from Effingham died after he hit a tree while driving an utility terrain vehicle in Fayette County Saturday night.

According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, Stephen McEvers, 37, was driving a 2018 Polaris RZR side-by-side UTV, traveling west on East 2000 Avenue approaching U.S. Highway 51 in Fayette County.

"The driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road to the right and struck a tree," the report stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash happened after 11 p.m. Saturday. McEvers was fatally injured and died at the scene.

This crash is under investigation.

On June 6, 1944, Allied troops invaded Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany in World War II. It was the largest invasion force in history, with hundreds of thousands of American, British, Canadian and other troops.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News