Electrical problem causes fire in Charleston home's attic
Electrical problem causes fire in Charleston home's attic

Charleston residence attic fire

Charleston Fire Department firefighters investigate a fire in the attic at 1800 Reynolds Drive Wednesday morning. The fire department indicated the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

CHARLESTON — An electrical problem was the apparent cause of a fire in the attic of a Charleston residence Wednesday morning.

The resident at 1800 Reynolds Drive reported light smoke inside the house about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, a news release from the Charleston Fire Department said.

Fire crews found no fire upon arrival, but roofing workers said there had been sparks at the main electrical connection into the house, the release said.

Fire crews then found a burned wire and smoldering insulation in the attic, according to the release. The investigation also led to the discovery of multiple burnt wires in various places throughout the home, it said.

It was determined that the main power feed shorted and cause an electrical surge, according to the release. It said there was minimal damage to the house’s structure but the home’s resident is staying with a relative because of damage to the electrical system.

The release said fire crews were at the scene until about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Fire Department received assistance from Charleston police, the city Building Department, Coles-Moultrie 911 and Ameren Illinois.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
