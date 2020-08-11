You are the owner of this article.
Electrical problem suspected cause of Mattoon house fire
Electrical problem suspected cause of Mattoon house fire

MATTOON — A fire that damaged a house is thought to be accidental and possibly caused by an electrical problem, according to the Mattoon Fire Department.

The fire at 1505 Champaign Ave., is still under investigation, however, a news release from the fire department said.

The fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday when the residents woke to the smell of smoke, the news release said.

The two residents were able to escape along with their dog and cat, the release said. A Mattoon firefighter received minor injuries that didn't require medical attention, it said.

The fire was "well involved" in the house's attic space but crews extinguished it quickly, the release said. Fire crews were then able to address and handle other areas of the house, it said.

The release said crews were at the scene until about 4:30 a.m. It said the Mattoon department received assistance from Coles County 9-1-1, the Charleston Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Mattoon police and AmerenIllinois.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

