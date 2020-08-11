Electrical problem suspected cause of Mattoon house fire

×
MATTOON — A fire that damaged a house is thought to be accidental and possibly caused by an electrical problem, according to the Mattoon Fire Department.
The fire at 1505 Champaign Ave., is still under investigation, however, a news release from the fire department said.
The fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday when the residents woke to the smell of smoke, the news release said.
The two residents were able to escape along with their dog and cat, the release said. A Mattoon firefighter received minor injuries that didn't require medical attention, it said.
The fire was "well involved" in the house's attic space but crews extinguished it quickly, the release said. Fire crews were then able to address and handle other areas of the house, it said.
The release said crews were at the scene until about 4:30 a.m. It said the Mattoon department received assistance from Coles County 9-1-1, the Charleston Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Mattoon police and AmerenIllinois.
