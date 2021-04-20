Eleven more Coles County residents test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Eleven additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

The county’s total number of cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus is now 5,676, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release said the case total includes four county residents who are hospitalized, 72 who are recovering, 5,506 who’ve recovered and 94 who are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 9 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,306,787 cases, including 21,694 deaths.

