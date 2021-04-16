 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Embryo found near Eastern Illinois University baseball field
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

Embryo found near Eastern Illinois University baseball field

{{featured_button_text}}

According to a 2020 study by Signs.com, people are making the same mistakes when wearing their face masks

CHARLESTON — A pathologist has been asked to determine whether a 3-inch embryo found Friday on Eastern Illinois University's campus is from an animal or a human, said Coles County Corner Ed Schniers.

The embryonic material was found during the afternoon near Eastern's baseball field, Schniers said. The coroner added that a Charleston Fire Department ambulance crew was called to the scene to help keep the material out of sight of passersby until he arrived there.

Schniers said the embryo is too small for him to identify if it is animal or human in nature. Schniers said he has asked the pathologist with the Champaign County Coroner's Office to examine the embryo Monday, if possible, and make a determination. He said it is not uncommon for animals to have miscarriages and leave the embryos in locations where they are then found by people.

Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker talks about shooting of Adam Toledo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News