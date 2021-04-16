Embryo found near Eastern Illinois University baseball field

The embryonic material was found during the afternoon near Eastern's baseball field, Schniers said. The coroner added that a Charleston Fire Department ambulance crew was called to the scene to help keep the material out of sight of passersby until he arrived there.

Schniers said the embryo is too small for him to identify if it is animal or human in nature. Schniers said he has asked the pathologist with the Champaign County Coroner's Office to examine the embryo Monday, if possible, and make a determination. He said it is not uncommon for animals to have miscarriages and leave the embryos in locations where they are then found by people.