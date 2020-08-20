Enemy is close: Moultrie Co. Health Department impacted by COVID-19 exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — Add the Moultrie County Health Department to the list of places directly impacted by coronavirus exposure.

“Sometimes the enemy is closer than one thinks,” officials said at the outset of a news release announcing operation changes in response to a COVID-19 exposure in its office.

“It is essential that we continue to serve our county to the best of our ability during this critical period,” said Administrator Angela Hogan.

For the safety of those the department serves and to reduce the risk of further COVID-19 transmission, the health department building will be closed to the public through Thursday, Aug. 27. Until then, the health department will remain partially staffed and available for calls during regular business hours.

Staff and services will remain available as feasible by phone from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call (217) 728-4114 to schedule an appointment or to obtain immunization records, information or other assistance.