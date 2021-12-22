Fire crews in Charleston respond to early morning mobile home fire

 Skip to main content
CHARLESTON – The Charleston Fire Department was called out to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to 629 W. Elm Ave. around 4 a.m. where they found heavy fire coming from a bedroom window. 

mobile home fire in charleston

The Charleston Fire Department arrived at 629 W. Elm Ave. early Wednesday morning to find fire coming from a bedroom window. One resident received on-scene treatment for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and remained on scene until around 6 a.m. 

The residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape and one resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. 

Due to the heavy fire damage in a bedroom and smoke and heat damage through the rest of the home, officials said the residents were displaced but have found a place to stay since. 

Officials cited an electrical issue as the likely cause, but said the cause of the fire still remains under investigation. 

The fire department was assisted by the Charleston Police Department, the Coles-Moultrie 911 System, Ameren Illinois and the Coles-Moultrie Electrical Cooperative.

