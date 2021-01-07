Fire damages 2-story house in Mattoon

MATTOON — Firefighters contained and extinguished a fire within a two-story house Wednesday evening on the south side of Mattoon.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in a press release that Mattoon Fire Department crews were dispatched at 8:43 p.m. to a possible structure fire in the 1400 block of Annis Avenue. The arriving crews observed smoke coming from the front of the structure.

"The occupant of the residence advised that she had returned home and found the house on fire, there were no occupants inside the residence at the time," Hilligoss said.

Crews entered the structure, located the fire and extinguished the flames, keeping the fire to the room of origin. Additional crews ascended to the second story to check for fire extension.

Hilligoss said there was extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the residence, and water damage in the room of origin. No injuries were reported to either the occupants or the firefighters. He said the cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but the fire appears to be accidental in nature at this time.