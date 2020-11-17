Fire damages home in Charleston Tuesday afternoon

CHARLESTON — A fire that damaged a house on Eighth Street in Charleston Tuesday afternoon is still under investigation, according to officials.
Charleston Fire Department crews were dispatched to the location, 751 Eighth St., at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and located a fire in the basement, a news release from the fire department said.
The release said crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. Fire damage was limited to the basement's ceiling but the rest of the house received smoke and water damage, it said.
The residents weren't home at the time of the fire and fire department crews were able to rescue two dogs and a cat, according to the release.
The release said the fire department "cannot rule out" an electrical problem as starting the fire but the cause is still being determined. Crews were at the scene until 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, it said.
It also said the Charleston department received assistant from the Charleston Police Department and Building Department, 9-1-1 dispatch, Coles-Moultrie Electrical Co-Op and AmerenIllinois.
