Fire damages home in Charleston Wednesday night

CHARLESTON — A fire that started in a garage damaged a home in the southeastern part of Charleston on Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to the report of the fire at 2115 Rosewood Court about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy smoke and fire in the garage, a news release from the Charleston Fire Department said.

The release said the fire spread to house’s kitchen but was soon under control.

A neighbor was cut on his arm when he broke a window because he thought there were people still inside, but the injury was minor, according to the fire department.

The residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape, and fire crews were able to retrieve the family’s cat, the release said.

The residents are staying with a relative, as there was smoke and water damage throughout the house, the release also said.