Fire damages house on Fourth Street in Mattoon
Fire damages house on Fourth Street in Mattoon

MATTOON — A house on South Fourth Street in Mattoon sustained extensive damage in a fire Thursday night.

Mattoon Fire Department crews responded to the fire in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street just after 8 p.m. Thursday, a news release from the fire department said.

At the time crews were sent to the scene, there were reports that the occupants were trying to evacuate, the news release said.

The residents were outside the house by the time crews arrived, the release said. They were checked by ambulance personnel as a precaution but no one was injured, it said.

The release said the fire apparently started in a bedroom. The entire house suffered heat and smoke damage and there was water damage to the bedroom and the attic, it said.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and is still under investigation, the news release said.

It also said the Mattoon Fire Department received assistant from the Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon police, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Coles-Moultrie 9-1-1 and AmerenIllinois.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

