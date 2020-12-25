Fire damages residence on Christmas Eve in Mattoon

MATTOON — Emergency responders are still looking into the cause of a fire that damaged a residence on the evening of Christmas Eve in Mattoon.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported that its personnel were dispatched at 8 p.m. Thursday in response to a report of a structure fire at 2220 Charleston Ave. A rapid intervention team was called to the scene to provide support if needed.

Shift Capt. Mike Romine said crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene by 10:29 p.m. Thursday, adding that no injuries were reported. He said the fire is still under investigation.

Additional information was not available Friday due to the Christmas holiday.

