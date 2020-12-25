 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages residence on Christmas Eve in Mattoon
0 comments

Fire damages residence on Christmas Eve in Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Emergency responders are still looking into the cause of a fire that damaged a residence on the evening of Christmas Eve in Mattoon.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported that its personnel were dispatched at 8 p.m. Thursday in response to a report of a structure fire at 2220 Charleston Ave. A  rapid intervention team was called to the scene to provide support if needed.

Shift Capt. Mike Romine said crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene by 10:29 p.m. Thursday, adding that no injuries were reported. He said the fire is still under investigation.

Additional information was not available Friday due to the Christmas holiday.

Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A message from the editor: Your digital subscription helps us report on our community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News