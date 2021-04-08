Fire damages unoccupied house in Charleston

Charleston Fire Department crews use a ladder truck to fight a fire on the second floor of an unoccupied house at 2205 Eighth St. Thursday morning. The department indicated the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CHARLESTON FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
CHARLESTON — An unoccupied Charleston house received heavy damage during a fire Thursday morning, according to the Charleston Fire Department.
A news release from the department said crews were called to 2205 Eighth St. about 5:40 a.m. Thursday and found a large fire coming from the roof of the two-story house.
The extent of the fire led to the use of a ladder truck to address the bulk of the fire and to allow crews to enter, the release said.
One firefighter received minor injuries during the operation, it said. The release also said the cause of the fire is under investigation but it apparently started on the second floor of the house.
There was heavy fire and water damage throughout the house, which was unoccupied and under renovation, according to the release.
It said fire crews were at the scene until about 9:30 a.m. Thursday and the Charleston department received assistance from the Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston police, the city building department, Coles-Moultrie 911 and Ameren Illinois.
