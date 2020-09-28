Fire destroys camper in rural Coles County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHMORE — A fire destroyed a camper at a rural Ashmore location late Monday morning.

The camper at 19972 Arrowhead Road was mostly destroyed by the time fire crews arrived, according to Clay Berner, chief of the Ashmore Fire Protection District.

No one was injured but a shed next to the camper had some damage, Berner said.

He said crews from the Ashmore district and from Hutton Fire Protection District responded about 11:30 a.m. Monday to the fire at the location just east of the Embarras River.

