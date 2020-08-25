Fire destroys detached garage in Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — No injuries were reported from a fire that destroyed a detached garage and damaged nearby structures late Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of town.

A Charleston Police Department press release reported that crews were dispatched at 3:14 p.m. to 256 W. Vine Ave. for a report of a garage fire. When crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found a detached garage fully involved in fire. The release reported that crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The release reported that the occupant of the residence at the scene was not home at the time of the fire. The detached garage was reported to be a total loss. The fire also reportedly damaged a small storage shed on this property, along with melting siding on the home. There was damage to a garage on an nearby property and a storage shed across the alley, as well.

According to the release, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews were reportedly on scene until approximately 5:40 p.m. Charleston crews were assisted by the Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Building Department, Coles-Moultrie 911, and Ameren Illinois.