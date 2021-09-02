Fire hydrant testing could cause temporary water discoloration in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Fire Department will be testing fire hydrants in September and October, which may affect water coloration and pressure.
The fire department is recommending residents check water before using it for laundry, bathing and food preparation.
The discolored water can be corrected if residents flush their water system, said Fire Chief Steve Bennett.
Water coloration should become clear within five minutes, but if residents experience discolored water or decreased water pressure for longer periods, they can contact the Water Department at 217-345-8430.