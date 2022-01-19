Fire under investigation at Shelbyville Casey's store

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHELBYVILLE — Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a Casey's General Store in Shelbyville early Wednesday morning. 

According to officials from the Shelbyville Fire Protection District, units received a call at 2:03 a.m. that the Casey's at 1700 W. Main St. had a slight haze coming from inside the building. 

Soon after, crews arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire and secure the area by 9:30 a.m. 

Officials reported that heavy smoke was apparent and the fire presumably started in the maintenance room.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident, as the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No injuries were reported. 

Along with the Shelbyville Fire Protection District, other responding agencies included the Tower Hill Fire Protection District, the Strasburg Fire Protection District and the Findlay Fire Protection District. 

