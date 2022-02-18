 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters respond to trailer fire

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department was called to a fire at a trailer Thursday morning. 

Crews were dispatched to 1501 Old State Road at 5:36 a.m. in reference to a structure on fire at the Old State Village Mobile Home. 

Upon arrival, units found a single wide trailer heavily involved in fire and were able to deploy handlines to extinguish it and bring it under control in approximately 10 to 15 minutes. 

Mattoon council approves construction bid, safety assessment of the wastewater treatment plant

The trailer was abandoned and did not have any electric or gas utilities connected.

There were also no one injuries and all units were cleared from the scene at 7:17 a.m.  

The trailer is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire currently remains under investigation.

Agencies that assisted at the scene included the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center, the Charleston Fire Department, Ameren Illinois and the Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative. 

