Free community COVID tests are coming to Charleston. Here's where.

CHARLESTON — Members of the public along with the Eastern Illinois University community can take part in free COVID-19 testing and flu shots next week.

An announcement from EIU said the testing and shots will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday in the university's W Lot near the corner of Fourth Street and Roosevelt Drive.

The university is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Coles County Health Department to provide the testing and shots.

The event is open to members of the local community as well as EIU students, faculty, staff and retirees, the announcement said.

It said members of the public should bring photo IDs and insurance cards if possible. University community members should bring their EIU IDs and employees and retirees should also bring insurance cards if available.

All participants must follow EIU’s masking guidelines and are expected to appropriately wear clean cloth or disposable face masks while on campus, the announcement said. Participants should bring their own masks, as they will not be be provided on site, it said.