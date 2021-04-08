Friday and Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics won't be limited to Coles County residents (copy)

The clinics will take place in SBLHC’s Lumpkin Family Center for Education on the north side of the hospital. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be used.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated Thursday that all Illinois residents age 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 12, as vaccine supply – but also virus transmission rates and hospitalizations – continues to increase.

The decision to move to universal adult eligibility at each of the state’s more than 1,000 vaccination sites outside the city of Chicago comes as a result of increased availability of vaccine doses, Pritzker said.

“We have everything we need to get to the other side of this crisis as vaccine shipments increase and more Americans are ready to be vaccinated,” Pritzker said during a Thursday news conference. “Our fight to stay safe and protect ourselves isn’t over, but with each day and each dose, we move closer and closer to putting this pandemic to an end.”

To date, 73% of Illinois seniors and 42% of Illinoisans 16 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 2.5 million, or 20% of Illinois residents, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday.