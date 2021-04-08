Friday and Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics won't be limited to Coles County residents

MATTOON — Illinois residents who live outside of Coles County will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled to take place at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Friday and Saturday.

The Coles County Health Department announced the additional eligibility for the clinics being conducted through an Illinois National Guard vaccination program.

Advanced registration is required for the clinics, which are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. both days. The clinics will be open to Illinois residents age 18 and older.

Registration is available at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/0d751a4a-cc7e-4664-bdc7-71ca10787536/.

County health department Administrator Diana Stenger said the decision to open the clinics to people outside of Coles County was based on vaccine availability and appointments scheduled as of Thursday.